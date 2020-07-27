Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As continue through the night the temperatures will be dropping to the upper 80s by 8 PM with the threat of showers diminishing.

Low storm chances continue as we start the workweek with possibly warmer temperatures into the mid to upper 90s. The threat for additional storms Wednesday through Friday will keep temperatures in the lower 90s.

Hurricane Hanna has also made landfall along the coast of Texas yesterday and has now weakened into a tropical depression. Hanna will likely diminish all together over the next day or so and it interacts with higher terrain in Mexico. We are keeping an eye on the equatorial Atlantic region as Invest 92-L will likely form into our next named storm. It currently has a 80% chance of development over the next two days and 90% chance of developing over the next 5 days. It would be the ninth named storm of the season and would be called Isaias.

Next named storm of the season? (wrdw)

