Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As continue through the night the temperatures will be dropping to the upper 80s by 8 PM with the threat of showers diminishing.

Low storm chances continue as we go through tomorrow with possibly warmer temperatures into the mid to upper 90s. The threat for additional storms Wednesday through Friday will keep temperatures in the lower 90s. Then we’ll be warming things up back to the mid to upper 90s come next weekend.

We are keeping an eye on the equatorial Atlantic region as Invest 92-L will likely form into our next named storm. It currently has a 70% chance of development over the next two days and 80% chance of developing over the next 5 days. It would be the ninth named storm of the season and would be called Isaias.

