Advertisement

Couple wears swastika masks in Minnesota Walmart

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Minn. (Gray News) - A couple in Minnesota wore red face masks emblazoned with swastikas to a Walmart in a video posted on social media.

Police were called Saturday to the Walmart in Marshall, in the southwest part of the state, on a report that two shoppers were wearing the mask with the symbol used by the Nazi Party.

The Star Tribune reports another shopper, who is a vicar of a southwest Minnesota parish, posted video on Facebook of the man and woman being confronted by others in the store.

“If you vote for Biden, you’re going to be living in Nazi Germany,” said the woman in the video in reference to presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The vicar told the Associated Press that the masks “nauseated” and “shocked her.”

“I was speechless and shocked. I have heard of (things like this) happening in other places but I never thought I would see something like that,” she said.

Marshall police gave the couple no-trespass notices but did not cite or arrest them. KARE reports the notices prevent them from visiting any Walmart location for at least one year.

Walmart says the Arkansas-based retailer “will not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment” in its business.

“We are asking everyone to wear face coverings when they enter our stores for their safety and the safety of others and it’s unfortunate that some individuals have taken this pandemic as an opportunity to create a distressing situation for customers and associates in our store,” said the company in a statement.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Walmart is among many retailers who are requiring customers across the country to use face coverings. An order requiring Minnesotans to wear masks while inside public areas went into effect Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

GOP plans new economic stimulus package as coronavirus cases climb

Updated: moments ago
|
Senate Republicans are working with the White House on a new economic stimulus proposal that would include $1,200 checks for many Americans and an extension of the federal moratorium on evictions.

News

Suspect faces hearing in Atlanta slaying of 8-year-old girl

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Staff
On Tuesday, a suspect in the shooting death of an 8-year-old Atlanta girl will be in court.

Coronavirus

Tourism, diplomacy facing pushback as coronavirus caseloads surge

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Elaine Kurtenbach
The number of worst-affected countries where newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 are rising still outnumbers countries finally seeing a downward trend in infections.

News

What you need to know about mail-in and advance voting in the CSRA

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Staff
We're less than 100 days until the November election, and many Americans are expecting to vote by mail for the first time because of the pandemic.

News

Questions linger in local tragedies that claim lives of 3 young children and a mom

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Investigators are trying to get answers about separate tragedies that took the lives of three young children and a mother in the CSRA.

Latest News

News

What we know about deaths of 3 young children in local tragedies

Updated: 1 hour ago
A 2-year-old died after shooting himself and twin 10-month-olds and their mother died in separate local incidents. Here's what we know.

News

Nation continues to salute late civil rights leader John Lewis

Updated: 1 hour ago
Here's a look at celebrations of the life of civil rights leader and late Georgia Congressman John Lewis.

News

Civil rights icon John Lewis takes final journeys to Alabama, Washington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Today, late civil rights legend and Georgia Congressman John Lewis will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.

National

RAW: Police release body cam footage of Seattle protest declared riot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Police said in a series of tweets that demonstrators threw rocks, bottles, fireworks and explosives at officers.

National

US consulate closure draws tourist attention in China

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
China ordered the closure in retaliation for the U.S. shutting down the Chinese Consulate in Houston, which officials alleged was being used for illegal spying.