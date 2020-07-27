Columbia County moves to staggered schedules for middle, high schools

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just days ahead of the start of the school year, the Columbia County School District is revising its scheduling plans for many students who return to in-person learning.

Middle and high school students’ schedules will be staggered, with students attending class every other day in alternating groups.

It’s all part of a back-to-campus plan driven by concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and tailored with social distancing in mind.

One group of students, Group A, will consist of students whose last names start with the letters A through K. They will return to classrooms on Aug. 3. The other group of students, with last names starting with the letters L through Z, will return to classrooms on Aug, 4.

On days when students aren’t on campus, they will learn from home.

The first two Fridays will be teacher planning days with no students on campus. After that, Fridays will be part of the rotation.

Here’s a news release issued around noon Monday:

Earlier announced plans

School leaders said earlier that parents of about 85 percent of students had opted to send them back to school for in-person learning instead of choosing all-remote learning.

The district earlier announced other measures, including:

All middle and high schoolers will have to wear masks during transitions, when gathered in large groups, on the bus and when social distancing is not possible.

Misters will be used to disinfect buildings and buses.

Safety plans include spaced out desks, sneeze guards, and even a disinfectant in the air system.

