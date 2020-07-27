Advertisement

Bulldogs Named To Numerous Watch Lists

(WCTV)
By Georgia Bulldogs
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATHENS, Ga. --- Eleven Bulldogs have been named to a variety of National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) preseason watch lists over the past two weeks.

The Bulldogs are slated to open their season versus Virginia in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game in Mercedes Benz Stadium on Monday, Sept. 7.

Bednarik Award (college defensive player of the year) – Senior DB Richard LeCounte, junior DB Eric Stokes

Davey O’Brien Award (nation’s best quarterback)  – Graduate QB Jamie Newman

Doak Walker Award (nation’s premier running back)  – Junior RB James Cook, redshirt sophomore RB Zamir White

Biletnikoff Award (nation’s outstanding college receiver)  – Sophomore WR George Pickens

John Mackey Award (nation’s most outstanding tight end)  – Graduate TE Tre’ McKitty

Paycom Jim Thorpe Award (nation’s best defensive back)  – Senior DB Richard LeCounte, junior DB Eric Stokes

Butkus Award (nation’s best linebacker)  – Redshirt sophomore OLB Azeez Ojulari, senior ILB Monty Rice

Bronko Nagurski Trophy (nation’s most outstanding defensive player)  – Senior DB Richard LeCounte, senior ILB Monty Rice, junior DB Eric Stokes

Outland Trophy (nation’s most outstanding interior lineman)  – Junior C Trey Hill

Ray Guy Award (college punter of the year)  – Junior P Jake Camarda

Wuerffel Trophy (player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement) – Junior DB Eric Stokes

Maxwell Award (college player of the year)  – Graduate QB Jamie Newman

