Bulldogs Named To Numerous Watch Lists

ATHENS, Ga. --- Eleven Bulldogs have been named to a variety of National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) preseason watch lists over the past two weeks.

The Bulldogs are slated to open their season versus Virginia in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game in Mercedes Benz Stadium on Monday, Sept. 7.

Bednarik Award (college defensive player of the year) – Senior DB Richard LeCounte, junior DB Eric Stokes

Davey O’Brien Award (nation’s best quarterback) – Graduate QB Jamie Newman

Doak Walker Award (nation’s premier running back) – Junior RB James Cook, redshirt sophomore RB Zamir White

Biletnikoff Award (nation’s outstanding college receiver) – Sophomore WR George Pickens

John Mackey Award (nation’s most outstanding tight end) – Graduate TE Tre’ McKitty

Paycom Jim Thorpe Award (nation’s best defensive back) – Senior DB Richard LeCounte, junior DB Eric Stokes

Butkus Award (nation’s best linebacker) – Redshirt sophomore OLB Azeez Ojulari, senior ILB Monty Rice

Bronko Nagurski Trophy (nation’s most outstanding defensive player) – Senior DB Richard LeCounte, senior ILB Monty Rice, junior DB Eric Stokes

Outland Trophy (nation’s most outstanding interior lineman) – Junior C Trey Hill

Ray Guy Award (college punter of the year) – Junior P Jake Camarda

Wuerffel Trophy (player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement) – Junior DB Eric Stokes

Maxwell Award (college player of the year) – Graduate QB Jamie Newman

