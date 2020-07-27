Advertisement

Baseball’s return includes several comeback stories

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers to Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield during the first inning of baseball game in Cleveland, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers to Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield during the first inning of baseball game in Cleveland, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Phil Long)(WIBW)
By Noah Trister
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
This past week was obviously an emotional one for many people in baseball, and it was especially significant for players who had lengthy absences even before the coronavirus shut the sport down in March.

Daniel Bard had not pitched in the major leagues since 2013, but he made the roster for the Colorado Rockies and earned the win in relief Saturday against Texas.

Carlos Carrasco was diagnosed with leukemia last year. In his first start for Cleveland since then, he beat Kansas City on Sunday.

Yoenis Céspedes had surgery on both heels and broke an ankle. In his first game since 2018, he homered Friday for the New York Mets.

