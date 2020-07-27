Atlanta United appoints Glass to serve as interim coach

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United has promoted Stephen Glass to serve as interim coach while the club searches for a permanent successor to Frank de Boer. The team made a coaching change last week on on the heels of a dismal performance at the MLS Is Back tournament.

Glass has been coach of second-division club, Atlanta United 2. Atlanta is awaiting the resumption of the regular season after losing all three games without scoring a goal at the Florida tournament. It is the longest losing streak in franchise history.

Academy director Tony Annan takes over as interim head coach of Atlanta United 2.

