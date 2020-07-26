Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Mainly dry for your Sunday with rain chances going up mid-week.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Things will be on the drier side for the start of your Sunday with temperatures warming up to the upper 80s by noon and into the low 90s for the afternoon. Isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out this afternoon and evening but the overall chance for showers remains lower than yesterday with shower and storm coverage being more isolated than widespread.

Low storm chances are expected once again Monday with highs back in the mid to upper 90s. Storm chances look to increase by the middle of next week as upper-level ridging weakens across our forecast area.

Hanna also made landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane along the coast of Texas yesterday evening. It is the first hurricane of the Atlantic season and the first to make a landfall in the continental US. However, it’s not the only tropical system we’re keeping an eye on. Invest 92-L has a 90% chance of development over the next 5 days as it moves westward in the Eastern Atlantic.

Invest 92-L has a 90% chance of developing into our 9th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season over the next 5-Days.
Invest 92-L has a 90% chance of developing into our 9th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season over the next 5-Days.(WRDW)

If this area of interest were to form into a Tropical Storm over the next 5-Days, the next storm name on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season storm name list would be Isaias.

The next storm name for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season is Isaias. Hard to believe we are on the 9th storm name for this season already!
The next storm name for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season is Isaias. Hard to believe we are on the 9th storm name for this season already!(WRDW)

