Child suffers gunshot wound in Graniteville

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirms a child suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the Sage Creek neighborhood in Graniteville Saturday night.

Officials say the child was transported to an area hospital for emergency treatment.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office is working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

