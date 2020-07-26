Advertisement

Child suffers gunshot wound in Graniteville

A child is in the hospital after law enforcement says he suffered a gun shot wound.
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirms a child suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the Sage Creek neighborhood in Graniteville Saturday night.

Officials say the child was transported to an area hospital for emergency treatment.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office is working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

