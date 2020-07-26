Advertisement

Aiken County two-year-old accidentally shoots himself Saturday night

A 2-year-old in Graniteville accidentally fired a gun and shot himself Saturday night.
By Nick Proto
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRANITEVILLE, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says a 2-year-old boy in Aiken County accidentally fired a gun and shot himself Saturday night.

Officials say it happened in the Sage Creek neighborhood in Graniteville Saturday. The child shot himself in the upper body, and was taken to the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

