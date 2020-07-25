Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The start of your Saturday will be on the drier side with temperatures warming up to the low 90s by noon, then into the mid 90s for the afternoon. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out before lunchtime, but the highest rain chances will be in the afternoon and evening hours. Keep an eye to the sky for outdoor plans Saturday. Always remember if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Winds are expected to be relatively light out of the south around 5 mph for most of the day.

Heat Index Values will reach into the triple digits briefly today. Be sure to limit your time outside if at all possible. (WRDW)

Heat Index Values are not expected to reach triple digit values for a long period of time today but they will reach into the upper 90s for most of your Saturday with and extreme UV Index.

An extreme UV Index for your Saturday. Make sure to protect yourself with sunscreen and a hat if you do plan on being outside for extended periods of time today. (WRDW)

Sunday should be similar to Saturday with highs in the low to mid 90s and scattered storms later in the day. The overall risk for storms will be lower as they will be more isolated than Saturday afternoon. Storms that do fire up will once again be capable of heavy rain, lightning, and brief strong bursts of wind.

Similar chances for afternoon storms are expected Monday with highs back in the mid to upper 90s. Storm chances look to increase again by the middle of next week. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.