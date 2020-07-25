Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few scattered showers are possible as we continue through the night but most of the thunderstorm activity will come to an end with temperatures falling into the low to mid 70s by tomorrow morning.

We’ll start Sunday on the drier side with temperatures warming up to the low 90s by noon, then into the mid 90s for the afternoon. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon and evening hours but the overall chance for showers remains lower than today with showers becoming more isolated than widespread.

Lower storm chances are expected Monday with highs back in the mid to upper 90s. Storm chances look to increase again by the middle of next week.

Hurricane Hanna has also made landfall along the coast of Texas, it’s the first hurricane of the Atlantic season and the first to make landfall. It’s not the only tropical system we’re keeping an eye on, Invest 92-L has a 70% chance of development over the next 5 days as it moves westward in the Eastern Atlantic.

Invest 92-L has a 70% chance of development over the next 5 days.
Invest 92-L has a 70% chance of development over the next 5 days.

