Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few scattered showers are possible as we continue through the night but most of the thunderstorm activity will come to an end with temperatures falling into the low to mid 70s by Saturday morning.

Current look at radar at 9:33 PM (WRDW)

We’ll start Saturday on the drier side with temperatures warming up to the low 90s by noon, then into the mid 90s for the afternoon. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out before lunchtime, but the highest rain chances will be in the afternoon and evening hours. Keep an eye to the sky for outdoor plans Saturday. When thunder roars, get indoors! Winds are expected to be relatively light out of the south most of the day.

Sunday should be similar to Saturday with highs in the mid to low 90s and scattered storms later in the day. The overall risk for storms will be lower as they will be more isolated than Saturday afternoon. Storms that do fire up will once again be capable of heavy rain, lightning, and brief strong bursts of wind.

Lower storm chances are expected Monday with highs back in the mid to upper 90s. Storm chances look to increase again by the middle of next week. Keep it here for updates.

