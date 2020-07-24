Advertisement

Warren County schools detail their plans to bring students back to school

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Warren County students will return to school with a new schedule and vigorous efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, district officials detailed to News 12 on Friday.

District officials say school will start again on Aug. 3, 2020 with an A-B schedule for students. Some students will attend on Monday and Wednesday while others will attend on Tuesday and Thursday. Friday will be used for “planning and professional learning.”

When students do return to classrooms, they will find social distancing efforts along with smaller class sizes of between five and 10 students per class.

Masks will also be required for students and teachers in the halls and common areas. PE, music, art, and computer classes have been canceled and those teachers have been reassigned to help with the smaller class sizes.

District leaders also say they are going the extra mile with putting disinfectant in HVAC systems and hand sanitizers throughout school.

Students entering school for face-to-face learning from buses or cars will have their temperatures taken before they enter. Students will also have temperature checks at least once during the day.

Teachers and staff members are also receiving face shields and masks. Every student has also been given a cloth mask as part of the district’s uniform dress code.

Students are also being given the option to learn from home if they have a computer and an internet connection.

“We are taking the virus very seriously,” Superintendent Carole Carey said in a statement to News 12.

