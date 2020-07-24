Traffic alert: Overturned big-rig blocks traffic on Aiken-Augusta Highway

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An overturned big rig is blocking northbound traffic on the Aiken-Augusta Highway this morning.

The wreck just east of North Augusta was reported sometime before 6:30 a.m. near where the highway meets Interstate 520.

All northbound traffic on the highway, U.S. 78, was blocked on a stretch between I-520 and Atomic Road leading up to 7 a.m. A South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic information map showed southbound traffic was at a standstill, as well.

That could be a problem for some people’s morning commute.

