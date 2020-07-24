Advertisement

Sen. David Perdue praises defense bill for Augusta

This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Sen. David Perdue praised a new defense spending bill that just passed the Senate and says it will help the Garden City.

The $740 million bill made it over the Senate hump on Thursday despite a veto threat from President Donald Trump.

Trump’s ire mainly comes from a provision from Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is seeking to push the military to rename bases that are named after Confederate leaders.

Fort Gordon is one of those installations that could be renamed.

Still, Perdue praised the bill on behalf of Augusta, saying the city has become a global leader in cybersecurity and that this bill would help enhance that reputation.

“This defense bill continues funding for the Army Cyber Command headquarters at Fort Gordon and invests in our country’s overall supremacy in cyberspace. It also encourages the Department of Defense to continue working with Universities like Augusta on implementation of the National Defense Strategy. With Fort Gordon and the CSRA leading the way, we can stay one step ahead of cyber attacks.”

