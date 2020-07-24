Nation set to pay tribute to late civil rights leader and Congressman John Lewis

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Six days of ceremonies are set to honor a late civil rights icon, Congressman John Lewis.

It all starts Saturday in his native state of Alabama with a service at Troy University.

His body will lie in repose in Selma before a procession brings it over the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday. He will then lie at the Alabama Capitol.

On Monday, a motorcade will bring Lewis through Washington, D.C., where he will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol rotunda.

Then on Thursday, the focus turns to Atlanta, where Lewis represented Georgia’s 5th Congressional District for 33 years.

A private funeral will be held at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once pastored.

After a monthslong battle with pancreatic cancer, Lewis died at age 80 a week ago, the same day as another civil rights legend, the Rev. C.T. Vivian.

