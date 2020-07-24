McDuffie County School District delays start of school for two weeks

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another school district has opted to delay the start of school citing concerns over the recent spike in COVID-19 cases locally.

McDuffie County School District officials voted Thursday to push back the back to school start date until Aug. 17, 2020 with an unchanged end date.

“The revised start date will allow time to reduce the spread of the virus in our community and for our staff to prepare additional instructional resources,” a statement from the district said.

Right now, district officials have two instruction models in place -- one that allows for face-to-face instruction and another that allows parents to pick the learn from home model.

The district has also reopened enrollment until July 30 for the learn from home model as virus cases continue to rise.

The district has posted more information about the upcoming school year on their website.

McDuffie County officials say they will continue to monitor the spread of the virus as the school year continues.

