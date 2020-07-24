Advertisement

McDuffie County School District delays start of school for two weeks

Another school district has opted to delay the start of school citing concerns over the recent spike in COVID-19 cases locally.
Another school district has opted to delay the start of school citing concerns over the recent spike in COVID-19 cases locally.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another school district has opted to delay the start of school citing concerns over the recent spike in COVID-19 cases locally.

McDuffie County School District officials voted Thursday to push back the back to school start date until Aug. 17, 2020 with an unchanged end date.

“The revised start date will allow time to reduce the spread of the virus in our community and for our staff to prepare additional instructional resources,” a statement from the district said.

Right now, district officials have two instruction models in place -- one that allows for face-to-face instruction and another that allows parents to pick the learn from home model.

The district has also reopened enrollment until July 30 for the learn from home model as virus cases continue to rise.

The district has posted more information about the upcoming school year on their website.

McDuffie County officials say they will continue to monitor the spread of the virus as the school year continues.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ex-SCANA executive involved in failed nuclear project pleads guilty in federal court

Updated: 10 minutes ago
A former Executive Vice President of SCANA pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday morning to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

News

Aiken County superintendent stresses student safety is highest priority

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Just one day after they solidified their back-to-school plans, Aiken County School District officials were pushed to think again after Gov. Henry McMaster asked districts statewide to consider bringing kids back for a full 5-day schedule.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

News

I-TEAM: What do these 75 hand sanitizers recently probed by the FDA have in common?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meredith Anderson
With so many of us thinking ahead to the fall and what it means for back to school and back to any semblance of a normal life, an expanded warning from the FDA is grabbing our attention.

Latest News

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

I-Team investigates TBI's in the military

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

I-Team investigates hand sanitizers

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Aiken officials find plenty of compliance with mask order

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Latest COVID-19 details (July 23)

Updated: 3 hours ago