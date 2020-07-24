Advertisement

McDonald’s will require customers to wear face coverings

The new policy starts Aug. 1
McDonald’s says its goal is to protect the health and well-being of employees and customers.
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) – Customers at McDonald’s are going to have to wear face masks when they go inside the burger chain, starting next month.

“We will ask all customers to wear face coverings when entering our U.S. restaurants effective Aug. 1,” the company said in a news release.

McDonald’s says its goal is to protect the health and well-being of employees and customers.

“The intent of this policy is to take a proactive approach and focus on quickly finding solutions when customers are unable or unwilling to wear a face covering,” the release said.

“In those situations where a customer declines to wear a face covering, we’ll put in place additional procedures to take care of them in a friendly, expedited way.”

The chain is also adding protective panels and pausing dining room re-openings another 30 days.

McDonald’s joins companies like Walmart, Kroger, Target, CVS and Walgreens requiring customers to wear a mask to enter their stores.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

