Judge refuses bond for son of ant-bitten 78-year-old who died

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond was denied Friday to the grown son of an “severely neglected” 78-year-old woman who died after she was taken to a hospital covered in bites from ants.

Her son Kenneth Leverett, 58 at the time, with whom she lived, was jailed on a murder charge.

Vivian Marshall, of the 1400 block of Wrightsboro Road, died at 2:09 p.m. June 18 after being taken to University Hospital about 5 p.m. the day before, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy wrote in a case report that Augusta Fire Department and ambulance personnel had responded to the home and found Marshall “in poor conditions, on a couch covered in ants.” A doctor at the hospital said ants were still crawling out of her facial orifices, according to authorities.

A judge denied bond to Leverett due to the extent of his mother’s condition.

Read the incident report:

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.