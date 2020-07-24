Advertisement

Here are some tips to shed the quarantine 15

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A lot of people have started working out at home when gyms shut down because of the pandemic.

While many are starting to go back, some say they’re doing the opposite.

A new survey shows almost 60% of Americans say they don’t plan on renewing their gym memberships once the pandemic is over.

They say they’ve found more affordable ways to get exercise and live a healthier lifestyle.

Experts say the shift is likely due to people turning to fitness apps, outdoor activities and buying their own home workout equipment.

But if you haven’t worked out all during quarantine, you probably know about quarantine 15, the extra pounds many of us have gained.

But experts say you can find other ways to burn all of it.

You can go outside for a short walk or bike ride. Or you can join an online fitness class.

If you want to work on your diet, focus on buying healthier foods, but experts say to be careful of the programs you choose. Some could actually be more harmful to your health.

And they say that when it comes to losing weight, start out small so it will be easier to adjust to a new, healthier habit.

