Hearing is today for local mom accused of punishing her 12-year-old son to death

Jasmine Camp
Jasmine Camp(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bond hearing is set today for an Augusta mother accused in the death of her 12-year-old son.

Jasmine Camp is charged with murder and child cruelty in the June 7 death of her son Derrick.

Arrest warrants say he suffered from a head injury and had other wounds that appeared to be healing.

The mother will go before a judge at 10 a.m.

Warrants accuse Jasmine Camp and her boyfriend, Clarence Brown, of punishing the child to death while other children in the home had to listen.

She allegedly told Richmond County deputies it was because he had an inappropriate photo on his phone.

The documents reveal a different reason for Derrick’s punishment. According to a report, mom said it was because Camp “stole jelly packs out of the cabinet.”

The documents also report “old and new bruises from past and current beatings,” alleging a possible pattern of abuse — not just this one incident.

Brown paints a similar picture. He tells the agency he “had concerns in the past about her whooping Derrick too hard” before, adding he “always intervenes because sometimes she goes too hard.”

Even with this alleged pattern of abuse, the agency shows no prior history with Jasmine Camp.

However, the report indicates her family just moved here in March. The Division of Family and Children Services is a state agency in Georgia, so it would not have any incidents on record with other agencies in other states.

