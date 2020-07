THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Free coronavirus testing is available today in Thomson in an event hosted by the McDuffie County Health Department.

It will be from 9-11 a.m. at the Thomson Housing Authority on Pecan Avenue.

You need to call 706-721-5800 to make an appointment. Walk-ups will not be accepted.

