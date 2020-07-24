Advertisement

Ex-SCANA executive involved in failed nuclear project pleads guilty in federal court

A former Executive Vice President of SCANA pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday morning to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.
Jul. 23, 2020
The charges stem from 60-year-old Stephen Byrne's involvement in the VC Summer Nuclear debacle.

Byrne also served as SCE&G’s President of Generation and Transmission and Chief Operating Officer. He oversaw all nuclear operations for SCANA, including the construction of the two new nuclear units at VC Summer, according to Peter McCoy, US Attorney for the District of South Carolina.

According to evidence presented in federal court, Byrne and other leadership misled investors, ratepayers and state officials about the progress of the VC Summer Unit 2 and Unit 3.

United States District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis accepted his guilty plea. He faces up to five years in federal prison.

“Today is a good start to years upon years of investigations,” McCoy said.

Byrne’s plea agreement requires that he cooperate with law enforcement officials in the investigation into the failed nuclear projects.

To help cover construction costs for the projects, officials increased rates, attorneys said.

So far, Byrne is the first executive to be found guilty.

Also in his plea agreement, Dominion Energy (who merged with SCANA and SCE&G) will provide $4 billion of ratepayer relief based on the criminal activity that took place from 2015 and 2016, McCoy said.

Magistrate Judge Shiva Hodges granted Byrne a $25,000 unsecured bond. Byrne had to give up his passport but would be allowed to travel overseas to England if an immediate family member were to pass away, or to celebrate a special occasion. He would need permission from authorities before doing so.

In court, the US Attorney's Office said Byrne had been cooperating with authorities for over a year.

Byrne and his attorney did not give any details on how they’ve been cooperating.

