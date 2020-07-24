Division I leagues urge patience from NCAA on fall sports

More than two dozen Division I conferences want the NCAA Board of Governors to avoid making any decisions about fall championships until a majority of the leagues determine whether to hold regular-season competition.

A letter from College Commissioners Association President Beth DeBauche was sent to the board.

The letter recommends delaying any decision on fall championships to allow more conferences to make their own decisions regarding regular-season play.

It also encouraged the board to have a plan in place to address the college basketball season.

