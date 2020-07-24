De Boer out as Atlanta United coach after dismal restart

ATLANTA (AP) — Frank de Boer is out as coach of Atlanta United. After a dismal performance in the MLS Is Back tournament, the team stunningly announced Friday that it had mutually agreed to part with de Boer, who nearly guided the team to the MLS Cup championship game last season.

It was another short coaching stint for the former Dutch national team star.

He previously was let go by Inter Milan in 2016 and Crystal Palace in 2017.

De Boer’s team won both the U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup before losing at home to Toronto in the Eastern Conference final.

