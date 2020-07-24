Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Looking just as hot as most days this week with highs in the mid 90s and feels like temperatures near 100. Winds will start light out of the southwest in the morning and gradually turn out of the southeast throughout the day. Scattered storms are expected late this afternoon and even some could last up until midnight. This will be thanks to an upper level trough that should provide better dynamics for storms. Storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, frequent lightning, and possibly strong winds for short periods of time. An isolated severe storm or two is possible.

Marginal Risk (wrdw)

Saturday is not expected to be as hot as most days this week with highs generally in the low 90s. Isolated showers will be possible before lunchtime, but the highest rain chances will be in the afternoon and evening hours. Keep an eye to the sky for outdoor plans Saturday. When thunder roars, get indoors! Winds are expected to be relatively light out of the south most of the day.

Scattered storms expected through the weekend. Mainly afternoon hours. (WRDW)

Sunday should be similar to Saturday with highs in the mid to low 90s and scattered storms later in the day. Storms will once again be capable of heavy rain, lightning, and brief strong bursts of wind.

Lower storm chances are expected Monday with highs back in the mid 90s. Storm chances look to increase again by the middle of next week. Keep it here for updates.

