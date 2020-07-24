Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered storms are expected late this afternoon and even some could last up until midnight. This will be thanks to an upper level trough that should provide better dynamics for storms. Storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, frequent lightning, and possibly strong winds for short periods of time. An isolated severe storm or two is possible.

T-Storm Outlook This Evening
T-Storm Outlook This Evening(WRDW)

Saturday is not expected to be as hot as most days this week with highs generally in the low 90s. Isolated showers will be possible before lunchtime, but the highest rain chances will be in the afternoon and evening hours. Keep an eye to the sky for outdoor plans Saturday. When thunder roars, get indoors! Winds are expected to be relatively light out of the south most of the day.

Sunday should be similar to Saturday with highs in the mid to low 90s and scattered storms later in the day. Storms will once again be capable of heavy rain, lightning, and brief strong bursts of wind.

Lower storm chances are expected Monday with highs back in the mid 90s. Storm chances look to increase again by the middle of next week. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:05 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

News

Cooling center opens in Augusta during heat wave

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT
|
By Staff
As the heat index soars over 100 degrees this week, there’s a cooling center open in Augusta where residents can get out of the heat if their homes lack adequate cooling equipment.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:38 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:27 PM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:59 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:07 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.