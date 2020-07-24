Advertisement

One adult, two children discovered in submerged car in Mayor’s Pond

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County officials are now saying an adult woman and two infant children were found inside a submerged car in Mayor’s Pond.

Details are limited, but officials say the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene near Augusta Regional Airport around 4:50 p.m.

When they pulled the car from the pond, they found three people inside the car.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen is at the scene. He previously confirmed at least one person died in connection with the incident.

More on this story as it develops.

