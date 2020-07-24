Advertisement

Civil rights leader C.T. Vivian remembered as remarkable man of courage

Inset: President Barack Obama awards minister and civil rights activist Cordy Tindell "C.T." Vivian the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013. At right, his casket is shown in the rotunda of the Georgia Capitol.
Inset: President Barack Obama awards minister and civil rights activist Cordy Tindell "C.T." Vivian the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013. At right, his casket is shown in the rotunda of the Georgia Capitol.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Family members and friends have said their final goodbyes to a civil rights icon.

The funeral service for the Rev. C.T. Vivian was held Thursday at Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta after he passed away a week ago on the same day as another civil rights icon, Atlanta Congressman John Lewis.

MORE | Nation set to pay tribute to late civil rights leader and Congressman John Lewis

The 95-year old Vivian was known and celebrated for his pivotal work during the civil rights movement, when he worked alongside the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In 2013, Vivian was awarded the Medal of Freedom by then-President Barack Obama.

Public figures from politicians to TV stars sent their own video remembrances to Thursday’s service:

Oprah Winfrey: “I remember back in the ’90s doing a series of racial seminars with Rev Vivian on the Oprah show, what an impact he made on that audience of mostly white women at the time. … We were always learning more about our country, about ourselves, what it means to stand for what is right. He was a giant for justice.”

Joseph Biden: “C.T. was truly a remarkable man — a man whose physical courage was exceeded only by his moral courage, whose capacity for love overwhelmed incredible hatreds, whose faith and the power of nonviolence helped forever change our nation.”

Andrew Young: “He didn’t want attention. He didn’t want money. He only wanted to do God’s will and bring out the best in these United States of America and its people regardless of their race, creed, color or national origin.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Blake Shelton drive-in show is set this weekend at the Big Mo

Updated: seconds ago
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, music from another big country star is coming to our area.

News

Burke County High School graduation ceremony will be Saturday

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Staff
eniors in Burke County will kick off their graduation observance Saturday.

News

Face coverings will be required to ride Augusta University shuttles

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Staff
More changes are ahead for Augusta University students this fall: Everyone who rides shuttles will have to wear a mask.

News

Free coronavirus testing offered today in Thomson

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Free coronavirus testing is available today in Thomson in an event hosted by the McDuffie County Health Department.

News

Hearing is today for local mom accused of punishing her 12-year-old son to death

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A bond hearing is set today for Jasmine Camp, an Augusta mother accused in the death of her 12-year-old son, Derrick.

Latest News

News

Nation set to pay tribute to late civil rights leader and Congressman John Lewis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Six days of ceremonies are set to honor a late civil rights icon, Congressman John Lewis.

News

COVID-19 case halts Head Start center’s summer program

Updated: 1 hours ago
A local child care center has shut down its summer program after someone tested positive for coronavirus.

News

Alert: Burke County deputies are looking for this man in Hadden Pond Road area

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Burke County deputies are searching for a wanted subject, Dillon Michael Jaworski, in the area of Hadden Pond Road in Burke County.

News

USC Aiken prepares for students and staff to return to campus safely

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

USC Aiken prepares for students and staff to return to campus safely

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
As K-12 school districts prepare for a safe reopening, local universities are doing the same.