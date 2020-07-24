Advertisement

Burke County High School graduation ceremony will be Saturday

(WBKO)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Seniors in Burke County will kick off their graduation observance Saturday.

The ceremony will take place starting at 9 a.m. at the Burke County High School football field.

The graduates will sit on the field, 6 feet apart.

Each graduate received four tickets for guests.

For those who can’t make it, the ceremony will also be streamed live online on the Burke County School District website and Facebook page.

Georgia Board of Education takes no action to alter start of school year

