Braves missing catchers Flowers, dÁrnaud with virus symptoms

The Atlanta Braves are without their top two catchers, Tyler Flowers and Travis d’Arnaud, for Friday’s opening game at the New York Mets after both players showed symptoms of the coronavirus.

Manager Brian Snitker says Flowers and d’Arnaud have tested negative for the coronavirus but did not travel with the team because they had symptoms. Snitker said he did not know what the symptoms were.

He hoped the two just had “a bad cold” and not the coronavirus. Snitker said the team is being careful because “we’ve had guys test negative and the next day they test positive.” Alex Jackson will start in the opener at catcher.

