Blue Jays to play in Buffalo minor league park amid pandemic

TORONTO (AP) — The displaced Toronto Blue Jays will play in Buffalo, New York, this year amid the pandemic.

The team had looked for a major league park after the Canadian government declined to allow it to play in Toronto but was unsuccessful in securing a site.

The Blue Jays say the greater part of their home schedule will be at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, home of the club’s Triple-A affiliate.

The Blue Jays’ first game in Buffalo will be either on July 31 against the Phillies or on Aug. 11 against the Marlins.

