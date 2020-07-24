Advertisement

Blake Shelton drive-in show is set this weekend at the Big Mo

The Monetta Drive-In Theatre is also known as the Big Mo.
The Monetta Drive-In Theatre is also known as the Big Mo.(WRDW)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, music from another big country star is coming to our area.

A show from Blake Shelton is hitting drive-in theaters across the country — including the Big Mo in Monetta.

The show is happening at 7 p.m. Saturday.

MORE | Walmart will transform its parking lots into drive-in theaters

Shelton tweeted about the event a few weeks ago, saying singers Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins will be joining him.

The Big Mo says on its website that the show was recorded especially for drive-ins. 

If you want to go, it costs about $114 per car.  Get tickets at http://www.universe.com/onsales/blake/events/encore-drive-in-nights-blake-shelton-monetta-sc-tickets-0634QJ.

The event comes a few weeks after country star Garth Brooks offered a similar performance that was also screened at the Big Mo.

COVID-19 precautions at the Big Mo, 5822 Columbia Highway North, include:

  • Customers must wear masks that cover the mouth and nose when they are away from their vehicles.
  • Only one vehicle may park between each set of posts.
  • A 6-foot distance between customers must be maintained at concessions and in bathroom lines.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Traffic alert: Overturned big-rig blocks traffic on Aiken-Augusta Highway

Updated: 16 minutes ago
An overturned truck on the Aiken-Augusta Highway is blocking northbound traffic this morning.

News

Here are some tips to shed the quarantine 15

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Staff
If you haven’t worked out all during quarantine, you probably know about quarantine 15, the extra pounds many of us have gained.

News

Burke County High School graduation ceremony will be Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
eniors in Burke County will kick off their graduation observance Saturday.

News

Face coverings will be required to ride Augusta University shuttles

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
More changes are ahead for Augusta University students this fall: Everyone who rides shuttles will have to wear a mask.

Latest News

News

Free coronavirus testing offered today in Thomson, Augusta

Updated: 2 hours ago
Free coronavirus testing is available today in Thomson in an event hosted by the McDuffie County Health Department. Testing continues at an Augusta site.

News

Hearing is today for local mom accused of punishing her 12-year-old son to death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A bond hearing is set today for Jasmine Camp, an Augusta mother accused in the death of her 12-year-old son, Derrick.

News

Civil rights leader C.T. Vivian remembered as remarkable man of courage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The funeral service for the Rev. C.T. Vivian was held Thursday at Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta after he passed away a week ago.

News

Nation set to pay tribute to late civil rights leader and Congressman John Lewis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Six days of ceremonies are set to honor a late civil rights icon, Congressman John Lewis.

News

COVID-19 case halts Head Start center’s summer program

Updated: 3 hours ago
A local child care center has shut down its summer program after someone tested positive for coronavirus.

News

Alert: Burke County deputies are looking for this man in Hadden Pond Road area

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Burke County deputies are searching for a wanted subject, Dillon Michael Jaworski, in the area of Hadden Pond Road in Burke County.