Blake Shelton drive-in show is set this weekend at the Big Mo

MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, music from another big country star is coming to our area.

A show from Blake Shelton is hitting drive-in theaters across the country — including the Big Mo in Monetta.

The show is happening at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Shelton tweeted about the event a few weeks ago, saying singers Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins will be joining him.

The Big Mo says on its website that the show was recorded especially for drive-ins.

If you want to go, it costs about $114 per car. Get tickets at http://www.universe.com/onsales/blake/events/encore-drive-in-nights-blake-shelton-monetta-sc-tickets-0634QJ.

The event comes a few weeks after country star Garth Brooks offered a similar performance that was also screened at the Big Mo.

COVID-19 precautions at the Big Mo, 5822 Columbia Highway North, include:

Customers must wear masks that cover the mouth and nose when they are away from their vehicles.

Only one vehicle may park between each set of posts.

A 6-foot distance between customers must be maintained at concessions and in bathroom lines.

