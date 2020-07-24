Bears cancel season ticket packages due to COVID-19 pandemic

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears canceled season ticket packages on Friday because they’re not sure how many fans — if any — will be allowed at Soldier Field due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Team President Ted Phillips cited “a need to reduce the seating capacity to build a plan that allows for social distancing” in a letter to season ticket holders.

He said the Bears “continue to work closely” with city and state officials as well as public health experts. Season ticket holders can get refunds for this year or have their payments credited toward 2021.

