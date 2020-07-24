Bamberg 2 looks to solidify back-to-school plans on Monday

BAMBERG COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - As school districts across the CSRA are buttoning up their back-to-school plans, Bamberg County School District 2 looks to join the list.

District leaders are looking to finalize their plans Monday.

The meeting comes after Gov. Henry McMaster asked districts across the state to consider bringing back students on a 5-day, face-to-face schedule or allow parents to do a fully virtual semester.

“Parents need to have a choice,” McMaster said. “They need to say to their districts, whether they want to go with their children, go in class five days a week, or whether they want a virtual education at home. It must be their choice.”

