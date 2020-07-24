Advertisement

Bamberg 2 looks to solidify back-to-school plans on Monday

As school districts across the CSRA are buttoning up their back-to-school plans, Bamberg County School District 2 looks to join the list.
As school districts across the CSRA are buttoning up their back-to-school plans, Bamberg County School District 2 looks to join the list.(WCTV)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAMBERG COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - As school districts across the CSRA are buttoning up their back-to-school plans, Bamberg County School District 2 looks to join the list.

District leaders are looking to finalize their plans Monday.

The meeting comes after Gov. Henry McMaster asked districts across the state to consider bringing back students on a 5-day, face-to-face schedule or allow parents to do a fully virtual semester.

“Parents need to have a choice,” McMaster said. “They need to say to their districts, whether they want to go with their children, go in class five days a week, or whether they want a virtual education at home. It must be their choice.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AU Health sees record level of patients in pandemic

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Dr. Phillip Coule of Augusta University Health revealed a grim milestone for the local health system.

News

AU Health sees record level of COVID-19 patients, positive test results

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Today, Augusta University Health has the highest level it’s seen of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

News

2 arrested in shooting death of Williston teenager

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Two suspects are behind bars and a third is being sought in connection with last week's shooting death of 17-year-old Xaivier Priester in Williston.

News

Bond denied for mom accused of punishing 12-year-old son to death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
In denying bond to Jasmine Camp, a judge said she lacked community ties that would keep her from being a flight risk.

Latest News

News

Aiken County books suspect in fatal shooting of woman in driveway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The second suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman in Jackson is now in Aiken County jail after being captured by Richmond County deputies.

News

COVID-19 in the CSRA: Latest statistics, testing and more

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Here's what to do if you've been putting on pounds

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Education updates: Masks on buses, graduation and more

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

How the nation is mourning 2 civil rights legends

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

What's the correct way to wear a mask, anyway?

Updated: 5 hours ago
We've all seen people wearing a mask that covers their mount but not their nose. Here's why that's a bad idea.