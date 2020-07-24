AU Health sees record level of COVID-19 patients, positive test results

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today, Augusta University Health has the highest level it’s seen of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

There was also a high point yesterday in the percentage of tests turning up positive.

”We are today at our highest number of COVID patients that we’ve ever had at 77,” said AU Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Phillip Coule.

“Yesterday, we tested almost 1,000 people through our lab; 23% of those were positive. That is the highest that we’ve ever seen.”

Coule knows what it’s like to test positive. He’s currently in isolation with COVID-19 himself.

