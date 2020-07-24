AP sources: NFL owners offer opt-out guidelines for players

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL has offered opt-out guidelines to players who don’t want to participate in the upcoming season due to the coronavirus, according to people with knowledge of the offer.

The people tell The Associated Press that players who decide they want to opt out would have until Aug. 3 to do so, and they would receive a stipend from the owners. The amount of the stipend wasn’t specified.

One person said the players’ union negotiators have agreed to the plan, but the 32 team player representatives must vote on it. Should the plan be approved, it would eliminate one major obstacle to a full opening of training camps next week.

