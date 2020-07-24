Advertisement

Alert: Burke County deputies are looking for this man in Hadden Pond Road area

Dillon Michael Jaworski
Dillon Michael Jaworski(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:13 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Burke County deputies are searching for a wanted subject, Dillon Michael Jaworski, right now in the area of Hadden Pond Road.

Jaworski is wanted in regards to an arson and robbery by sudden snatch that took place Thursday evening, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies are asking the public living in this area to stay inside and secure their residences, as deputies and investigators are actively searching the area at this time.

Jaworski was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt and is possibly barefooted.

If you see anything/anyone suspicious in the area or if you know the whereabouts of this subject, please do not approach. If you have any information regarding this subject, call 706-554-2133 or if you see him or know his whereabouts, please dial 911.

Description: Dillon Michael Jaworski, 28, white, male, brown hair, brown eyes, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 183 pounds and multiple tattoos on both arms.

