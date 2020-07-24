Aiken County books suspect in fatal shooting of woman in driveway

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The second suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman in Jackson is now in Aiken County jail after being captured by Richmond County deputies.

Shikem Saiquan Wright was in Aiken County custody as of Friday morning, according to authorities.

His arrest in early July came nearly two months after the May 4 fatal shooting of 31-year-old Christina Cuteri, of Aiken, in the driveway of a home in the 1600 block of Old Jackson Highway near Kathwood Road.

Wright was taken into custody by Richmond County deputies.

There were warrants for Wright on suspicion of murder, possession of a weapon during violent crime and armed robbery. Until his transfer to Aiken County, he was held in Richmond County jail pending an extradition hearing.

His arrest came a month after the arrest of Shikorian Markel Corbitt, of New Ellenton.

A witness told deputies three men shot at Cuteri when they pulled into the driveway.

Authorities responded to the scene after a caller said his friend had been shot. Deputies arrived and found Cuteri unresponsive in the driver's seat of a car with at least one gunshot wound.

The shooters drove away in a sedan, according to authorities.

