South Carolina to require masks for students, drivers on school buses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Education is making significant changes concerning busing for schools in the state.

The agency tweeted:

The 2020-2021 school year will require significant changes to keep students and teachers safe. This starts in the morning and ends in the afternoon when students ride the bus to and from school. Ridership will be a maximum of 50% of standard capacity.

Buses will be loaded back to front. Roof vents and windows will be opened to maximize ventilation. Students and drivers will be expected to wear masks. Take a moment to review the DHEC and SCDE school bus protocols at http://DedicationtoEducation.com.

The Department of Education says these changes are to keep both students and teachers safe.

Some of these changes include having buses filled to only 50% of their standard maximum capacity.

The department also states that buses will be loaded from back to front and it will maximize ventilation.

All students and drivers are expected to wear masks.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.