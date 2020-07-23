Show dogs and cat perish in S.C. motorhome blaze

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash that killed four show dogs and cat closed I-95 for 30 minutes Wednesday, the Colleton County Fire Department says.

The Colleton County Fire Department has released a statement saying the animals died in a motorhome fire on the northbound side of I-95 Wednesday.

Firefighters say when they arrived at the motorhome, they found it ablaze near the exit 68 ramp.

Officials say the occupants were en route to a dog show and transporting several show dogs when the driver began experiencing mechanical problems and noticed flames leaping from underneath the motorhome.

The report states the occupants had very little time to rescue the dogs before the fire engulfed the vehicle.

Firefighters say the vehicle was completely overtaken by the time they arrived and they had to use multiple hoses to extinguish the fire.

I-95 northbound was shut down completely for 30 minutes causing traffic to back up 8 miles, but It was reopened to one lane at approximately 11 a.m. the report states.

Firefighters say they located two of the dogs and buried them for the owner.

