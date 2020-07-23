Richmond County program works to improve disheveled properties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After years of complaining about run-down property in Richmond County, residents and neighbors are seeing a difference. And a team, called CNET is getting something done.

Perry Avenue, Harrisburg and Marion Homes are just a few of the neighborhoods the new Chronic Nuisance Enforcement Team is stepping in to help clean up.

“You know what exciting? The moment when you see that change happening and the conception of change when you see people become inspired, when you see people start to rally behind an idea and a concept and are inspired - and so that change is actually happening right now.,” Kim Sharpton, a Marion Homes neighborhood resident, said.

Sharpton has lived in the Marion Homes neighborhood for seven years, and for some time now Sharpton and his neighbors have been hoping to see improvements, and now someone is stepping in to help.

“Part of our mission is to try and keep Augusta safe and clean and those two things go hand in hand,” Colonel Bill Probus of the Richmond County Marshal’s Office said.

The Richmond County Marshal's Office along with several other local agencies and volunteer groups formed CNET to deal with blighted and decaying properties in neighborhoods.

Nuisances include vacant lots, abandoned structures and overgrown properties. The first step is trying to get the owners to comply.

“Citations are the last thing we want to do. Dragging anybody to court, and especially the tenets. Because in a lot of cases we’re finding the tenets are an unintended victim here too,” Probus said.

He says the office doesn't choose the trouble spots

“They choose us. We had citizens who have reached out to us in these areas and have for a long time- who said that, we need some help here,‘” Probus said.

Sharpton says the work being done inspires community pride.

“I do understand the value and the need of having a symbiotic relationship with law enforcement. Not one where it feels like they’re coming in and they’re invading us -- it’s not the case, what it is, is people coming in to develop and secure out neighborhoods so that people can live comfortably,” Sharpton said

And the Marshal’s Office says this team isn’t temporary. They will continue to target more areas and respond to cleanup requests from residents.

