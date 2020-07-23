Advertisement

Rep. Rick Allen aims to require schools to offer the option of in-classroom learning

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Rick Allen (R-Ga.) is pushing legislation to require K-12 schools to provide an option for students to attend in-person classes for the upcoming school year.

“My bill would ensure that the option for in-person learning is on the table and available for families around the country who want their children to safely return to the classroom this fall,” said Congressman Allen in a press release.

The Educational Flexibility for Families Act would require schools to be willing to open their classrooms in order to qualify for additional federal assistance.

Allen says counties are continuing to receive federal money through the CARES ACT, however during an interview with Gray Television, he did not specify how much additional funding would be available.

As parents and officials are concerned about the safety of staff and students, Allen cited testimony from an infectious disease pediatric physician in a recent committee hearing.

“Children have a God-given immune system that helps them fight this thing right off the bat,” said Allen. “I think that we can watch it very closely.”

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Court temporarily blocks McMaster’s $32M private school voucher plan

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT
An Orangeburg County circuit court judge signed a temporary restraining order Wednesday to prevent the distribution of SAFE Grants designed to help subsidize private and parochial school tuition for lower-income students.

News

Atlanta legal feud isn’t about masks but economy, Kemp says

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:09 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is speaking out about the lawsuit he’s filed against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and members of the City Council.

News

Vice president is in South Carolina today, and we’re covering the visit

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, are in South Carolina, where they will visit Columbia and Charleston.

News

Loss of John Lewis brings solemn reflection from CSRA to Capitol Hill

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:24 AM EDT
Tributes from both sides of the aisle continue for the late Georgia Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, who died Friday.

News

Advance voting for runoff begins in Richmond County

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:11 AM EDT
In-person advance voting is underway for the Aug. 11 primary runoff election in Richmond County.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT
|
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

National

Many leave Kanye’s S.C. stop with more questions than answers

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:01 AM EDT
Kanye West’s first rally to kick off his presidential campaign coincided with a tight deadline to get his name on the ballot in South Carolina, but Kanye’s message left many people with questions about his run for office.

News

Georgia Dems choose state chair to replace Lewis on ballot

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT
Georgia Democrats select state Sen. Nikema Williams, chair of the state party, to replace the late Rep. John Lewis on the ballot in November.

News

Civil rights legend John Lewis remembered as ‘a fighter with a tenacious spirit'

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:54 AM EDT
Memorials and tributes poured in over the weekend for Georgia Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer, dying Friday at age 80.

News

SC senator: If I can wear ‘aggravating’ mask, you can, too

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:10 PM EDT
|
By Jeremy Turnage
South Carolina Sen. Harvey Peeler has one message for his fellow “freedom lovers” as he put it.

Regional

Graham urges S.C. residents to wear a mask during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT
After a meeting with the South Carolina Hospital Association regarding their needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Lindsey Graham called what he learned an eye-opener.