Advertisement

Rep. Mac Thornberry praises defense bill passsage

By Jillian Angeline
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The annual defense bill passed in Congress this week.

Texas congressman Mac Thornberry (R-Texas) praised the bipartisan effort to get the legislation through, despite hurdles.

Thornberry, the Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said the defense bill will directly help service members and their families at Sheppard Air Force Base. The National Defense Authorization Act includes a pay raise for service members and more than 2 hundred 65 million dollars to improve military family housing.

The bill also provides continued support to the international pilot training program at the base.

“There’s a substantial section related to strengthening NATO and of course that makes such a big difference to us at Sheppard with the ENJJPT Program,” said Thornberry.

This year’s defense bill was actually named after Thornberry himself as he retires from Congress and as Chairman of the Armed Service Committee. While he said he is honored, he admitted he was a bit uncomfortable because the bill should focus on the men and women who serve.

The defense bill passed the Senate Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Court temporarily blocks McMaster’s $32M private school voucher plan

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT
An Orangeburg County circuit court judge signed a temporary restraining order Wednesday to prevent the distribution of SAFE Grants designed to help subsidize private and parochial school tuition for lower-income students.

News

Atlanta legal feud isn’t about masks but economy, Kemp says

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:09 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is speaking out about the lawsuit he’s filed against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and members of the City Council.

News

Vice president is in South Carolina today, and we’re covering the visit

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, are in South Carolina, where they will visit Columbia and Charleston.

News

Loss of John Lewis brings solemn reflection from CSRA to Capitol Hill

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:24 AM EDT
Tributes from both sides of the aisle continue for the late Georgia Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, who died Friday.

News

Advance voting for runoff begins in Richmond County

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:11 AM EDT
In-person advance voting is underway for the Aug. 11 primary runoff election in Richmond County.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT
|
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

National

Many leave Kanye’s S.C. stop with more questions than answers

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:01 AM EDT
Kanye West’s first rally to kick off his presidential campaign coincided with a tight deadline to get his name on the ballot in South Carolina, but Kanye’s message left many people with questions about his run for office.

News

Georgia Dems choose state chair to replace Lewis on ballot

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT
Georgia Democrats select state Sen. Nikema Williams, chair of the state party, to replace the late Rep. John Lewis on the ballot in November.

News

Civil rights legend John Lewis remembered as ‘a fighter with a tenacious spirit'

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:54 AM EDT
Memorials and tributes poured in over the weekend for Georgia Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer, dying Friday at age 80.

News

SC senator: If I can wear ‘aggravating’ mask, you can, too

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:10 PM EDT
|
By Jeremy Turnage
South Carolina Sen. Harvey Peeler has one message for his fellow “freedom lovers” as he put it.

Regional

Graham urges S.C. residents to wear a mask during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT
After a meeting with the South Carolina Hospital Association regarding their needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Lindsey Graham called what he learned an eye-opener.