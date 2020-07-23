Advertisement

Pandemic deepens financial insecurity of Social Security

Benefit cuts are only about a decade away unless Congress steps in.
By Kyle Midura
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Social security is in financial trouble and Coronavirus is making a bad situation worse. Congress isn’t exactly poised to act.

Social security isn’t pulling in enough money to cover what it owes to retirees and those on disability. Its trust fund is making up the difference for now.

Asked if the program is in jeopardy, Research Analyst Nicko Gladstone with the Bipartisan Policy Center said, “absolutely.”

Numbers crunched by Gladstone and his peers suggest Social Security may only have 10 years before it’s forced to write smaller checks. He said hours and jobs lost to the pandemic means less money coming in; meanwhile lighter wallets lead more Americans to dip into their benefits earlier than planned.

“We don’t know how severely this will impact the finances of the program,” Gladstone said, “but we know that it will cause quite a hit.”

President Donald Trump raised eyebrows on both sides of the aisle by demanding a temporary cut to social security’s biggest funding source – the payroll tax -- before backing down Thursday. He argued it would help float companies and those who are employed. But, it also would have deepened Social Security’s financial hole.

Following the president’s pivot, leading House Democrats began warning that the Senate might create a new commission – with the power to cut Social Security benefits – into the coronavirus relief bill.

The pandemic isn’t the driving factor behind the budget crunch. It’s demographics.

Americans are living longer lives than when the program began in the 1930′s. And, with baby-boomers retiring, there are not enough workers in younger generations to cover their benefits – at least under the current tax structure.

The country’s longest-serving Senator says Congress must find a bi-partisan solution to keep the program viable, though he’s not endorsing a specific plan just yet. “I don’t have the perfect answer,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT).

Leahy said addressing a similar challenge in the 80′s required Congress take a collective gulp and make tough choices. He said collecting more taxes or raising the retirement age need to be considered to address the current challenge.

Max Richtman, the president of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, said the latter is a non-starter. “Living longer does not mean you can work longer,” he said.

Richtman said not every job is doable for those 67 and older, and other may not be able to find work even if they want to stay in the labor force. He backs a bill that would increase taxes on those making $400,000 and more in wages a year. That, he says, would make the program sustainable for another 80 years.

While there is consensus on Capitol Hill that a fix must ultimately be found, there’s not much hope of that roadmap getting drawn before this Congress wraps up its work at the end of December.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Court temporarily blocks McMaster’s $32M private school voucher plan

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT
An Orangeburg County circuit court judge signed a temporary restraining order Wednesday to prevent the distribution of SAFE Grants designed to help subsidize private and parochial school tuition for lower-income students.

News

Atlanta legal feud isn’t about masks but economy, Kemp says

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:09 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is speaking out about the lawsuit he’s filed against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and members of the City Council.

News

Vice president is in South Carolina today, and we’re covering the visit

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, are in South Carolina, where they will visit Columbia and Charleston.

News

Loss of John Lewis brings solemn reflection from CSRA to Capitol Hill

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:24 AM EDT
Tributes from both sides of the aisle continue for the late Georgia Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, who died Friday.

News

Advance voting for runoff begins in Richmond County

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:11 AM EDT
In-person advance voting is underway for the Aug. 11 primary runoff election in Richmond County.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT
|
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

National

Many leave Kanye’s S.C. stop with more questions than answers

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:01 AM EDT
Kanye West’s first rally to kick off his presidential campaign coincided with a tight deadline to get his name on the ballot in South Carolina, but Kanye’s message left many people with questions about his run for office.

News

Georgia Dems choose state chair to replace Lewis on ballot

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT
Georgia Democrats select state Sen. Nikema Williams, chair of the state party, to replace the late Rep. John Lewis on the ballot in November.

News

Civil rights legend John Lewis remembered as ‘a fighter with a tenacious spirit'

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:54 AM EDT
Memorials and tributes poured in over the weekend for Georgia Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer, dying Friday at age 80.

News

SC senator: If I can wear ‘aggravating’ mask, you can, too

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:10 PM EDT
|
By Jeremy Turnage
South Carolina Sen. Harvey Peeler has one message for his fellow “freedom lovers” as he put it.

Regional

Graham urges S.C. residents to wear a mask during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT
After a meeting with the South Carolina Hospital Association regarding their needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Lindsey Graham called what he learned an eye-opener.