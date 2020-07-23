Advertisement

New study: Hydroxychloroquine doesn’t help COVID patients

Multiple studies have shown the drug not to be helpful against COVID-19.
Multiple studies have shown hydroxychloroquine not to be helpful against COVID-19.
Multiple studies have shown hydroxychloroquine not to be helpful against COVID-19.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A new study shows hydroxychloroquine doesn’t benefit COVID patients and could harm them.

Researchers in Brazil studied more than 500 hospitalized patients over a 15-day period.

Some in the group received hydroxychloroquine. Others received it along with the antibiotic azithromycin. The rest received neither drug.

Those taking the two drugs fared no better than those who didn’t. Some of those patients who took hydroxychloroquine and/or azithromycin exhibited elevated liver enzymes and unusual heart rhythms.

The results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

President Donald Trump touted hydroxychloroquine and used it himself as a potential treatment or preventative for coronavirus.

Multiple studies have shown the drug not to be helpful against COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

News

I-TEAM: What do these 75 hand sanitizers recently probed by the FDA have in common?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meredith Anderson
With so many of us thinking ahead to the fall and what it means for back to school and back to any semblance of a normal life, an expanded warning from the FDA is grabbing our attention.

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

I-Team investigates TBI's in the military

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

I-Team investigates hand sanitizers

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Aiken officials find plenty of compliance with mask order

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Rep. Thornberry praises defense bill passage

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Latest COVID-19 details (July 23)

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Trump cancels RNC in Jacksonville, Fla.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Trump cancels Republican National Convention activities in Jacksonville.