Millions available for community ag investment in Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - U.S. Department of Agriculture has $89 million to invest in rural Georgia community facilities by Sept. 30.

Rural Georgia needs safe and modern facilities and infrastructure to help achieve a greater quality of life and access to essential services, and funds are available to help.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director Joyce White urges communities to apply for funding from the Community Facilities Loan and Grant program.

“In Georgia, we currently have $89 million to loan and $710 in grants remaining to invest by September 30, 2020. I’d love to see all of these funds utilized for prosperity in Rural Georgia; we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives,” said White.

You can get more information here.

