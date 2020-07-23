Local parent develops a DIY solution for pandemic protection

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Face masks have become the new normal.

Many people are making their own, and some are donating them to people who need them.

One local parent says she wanted to provide an easier option for children to keep them safe.

Tiffany Aranda is a mother of six, and she says it’s not easy getting the little ones to keep their mask on.

“You have to sit there and yell at the kids put it down,” she said. “It’s not going to help you if you don’t have it above your nose.”

She says when you wear it long enough, it hurts your ears, and gets kind of hard to breathe.

“You kind of have to take a breath for a second,” she said. “Can you imagine the young ones doing this?”

She says with some children starting school next month, she wanted to find something more convenient — so she made face shields.

They offer protection in front of the eyes, nose and mouth, she said.

She says the shields are really helpful for children who have lung problems or asthma.

“It’s a little bit more comfortable because it straps around the head with Velcro,” she said.

She says it gives them more room to breathe while protecting them from super-close contact.

“I have had like teachers asking me about them, too, because you know they are going to have to wear masks, as well,” she said.

She says she will also making them for adults — all in an effort to try to make sure everyone comes home happy and healthy.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.