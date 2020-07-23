Here is where you can sign up students for virtual learning in Aiken County

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County parents still have a little time to register their children for virtual learning before the end of the July 22 deadline.

According to the school system’s website, through AIKEN iNNOVATE, the district is excited to expand its virtual offerings to include the Aiken County Virtual Academy (ACVA) for high school students by adding an option for full-time virtual learning at home for all students, kindergarten through 12th grade.

To enroll in the virtual instruction via AIKEN iNNOVATE, register here.

Note that you will still need to register your child via the online registration portal for their zoned school if you are choosing this option.

If you still need to register your child for the 2020-21 school year in Aiken County, you can do that here.

New and returning student registration information, including meal plans and fees, can be found on the Aiken County Public School website.

