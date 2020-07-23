Advertisement

Here is where you can sign up students for virtual learning in Aiken County

Aiken County schools
Aiken County schools(WRDW)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County parents still have a little time to register their children for virtual learning before the end of the July 22 deadline.

According to the school system’s website, through AIKEN iNNOVATE, the district is excited to expand its virtual offerings to include the Aiken County Virtual Academy (ACVA) for high school students by adding an option for full-time virtual learning at home for all students, kindergarten through 12th grade.

To enroll in the virtual instruction via AIKEN iNNOVATE, register here.

Note that you will still need to register your child via the online registration portal for their zoned school if you are choosing this option.

If you still need to register your child for the 2020-21 school year in Aiken County, you can do that here.

New and returning student registration information, including meal plans and fees, can be found on the Aiken County Public School website.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Find virtual learning registration for your CSRA student’s school

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Here we have created a list of the current deadlines for virtual learning registration for counties in the Central Savannah River Area. We are still waiting to hear from some counties about their plans.

News

When should you actually go get tested for COVID-19?

Updated: 1 hours ago
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 5 p.m. (recurring).

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Group fights to reclassify 911 operators to give them access to mental health resources

Updated: 4 hours ago

Education

Parents get to choose if kids will return to school, but teachers can also request to teach online

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
Just like how parents get to request their kids go fully virtual, in Columbia County, teachers get a say in what they do too.

News

SC attorney general opinion on Meriwether Monument means N. Augusta can look at options

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
North Augusta is looking at their options after a South Carolina Attorney General’s Office gave an opinion on the Meriwether Monument, calling it “offensive” and “grossly inaccurate.”

News

Money for SC private schools on hold

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

City's options for Meriwether monument

Updated: 4 hours ago